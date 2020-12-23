Karnataka revises night curfew schedule; to come into effect from Dec 24

The government on Wednesday revised the night timings in the state, being brought in as a precautionary measure amid fears of a new variant of the novel (Covid-19) detected in the United Kingdom.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the night will now begin from December 24 to January 1 between 11 pm and 5 am. The earlier timing was 10 pm to 6 am which the F&B industry saw as a blow to its hopes for good business during the festive week.

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 1 pm to 5 am in the state, except for essential activities. There will be no restriction in movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles. Midnight Mass has also been permitted on the night of December 24.

"All international passengers arriving in from any country shall have Covid negative certificate (issued within 72 hours from time of departure), otherwise they will be mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at the port of entry at Bengaluru airport, Mangaluru airport, Mangaluru seaport and Karwar seaport," said a government statement.