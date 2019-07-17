Karnataka: Speaker to decide on 15 MLAs resignation; no time frame, says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted Karnataka Assembly Speaker to decide on resignations of the 15 rebel MLAs within such time-frame as deemed appropriate by him. The apex court also said that the MLAs should not be compelled to take part in Assembly proceedings.

"Discretion of Karnataka Assembly speaker in deciding resignation should not be fettered by direction or observations of court. Order of the Speaker as and when passed should be put before the court," SC said.

Karnataka Assembly is slated to decide the confidence motion moved by the H D Kumaraswamy-led state government on July 18.