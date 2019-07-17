Karnataka: Speaker to decide on 15 MLAs resignation; no time frame, says SC

-
ALSO READ
'Not swayed by waves': Karnataka speaker Ramesh Kumar keeps cool in crisis
SC asks Speaker to hear 10 Karnataka MLAs in centre of political storm
Karnataka political crisis deepens as 13 Congress, JD(S) MLAs resign
Logitech Z607 5.1 speakers review: Impressive, a sweet deal for audiophiles
Letter to BS: Political developments in Karnataka are not quite unexpected
-
Karnataka Assembly is slated to decide the confidence motion moved by the H D Kumaraswamy-led state government on July 18.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU