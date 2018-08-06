Karunanidhi's health declines, DMK leader on 'active medical support'

President M Karunanidhi's health condition has declined, and maintaining his vital organ functions remain a challenge due to age-related ailments, said the private hospital in Chennai where the politician is undergoing treatment.

"He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to medical intervention over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," Kauvery Hospital's release said on Monday.

The former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was admitted to the facility on 28 July after his blood pressure dropped. The hospital faced a scare the next day when Karunanidhi, 94, had difficulties in breathing.

In an official statement on 31 July, Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director, Aravindaran Selvaraj, said will have to stay at the facility for some more time due to an overall decline in his general health.

Many senior leaders, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, have visited in hospital.

The chief was admitted to in December 2016 for breathing difficulties. He had undergone a tracheostomy, the procedure to enable supply of more oxygen into the lungs.