Kashmir photojournalist booked for 'anti-national' social media post

A woman photojournalist working in Kashmir was on Monday booked for allegedly posting anti- content on social with the "intention to incite the youth and promote offenses against tranquillity," police said.

The development comes close on the heels of police summoning senior journalist Peerzada Ashiq, working for a daily, over a story he had filed recently.

"A case has been registered against Masrat Zahra for uploading anti- posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and promote offenses against tranquillity," a police official told PTI. The police officials, however, refused to comment any further on the FIR registered against the photojournalist or the summoning of senior journalist Peerzada Ashiq.

Ashiq was summoned by the police on Sunday in two different districts of Kashmir within a span of six hours to explain his position regarding one of his news reports. The press bodies and other journalists, however, took to social to lodge their protest against the action.

"Masarat Zehra, a professional photojournalist has honestly told stories of Kashmir in a 4-year career. Invoking UAPA (unlawful activities prevention act) is outrageous. In solidarity with our colleague, we demand FIR (be) withdrawn. Journalism is not a crime. Intimidation/censorship won't silence Kashmir's journalists," Moazum Mohammad, vice president of Kashmir Press Club, said in a tweet.

The press club, in a statement, also asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor G C Murmu to issue directions for putting an end to harassment of journalists in the Union Territory. It said there have been instances wherein journalists were harassed for travelling to report stories.

"The government, especially the police, needs to understand that there is a vast difference between journalism and cybercrime," the press club said in reference to the Cyber police station summoning both the journalists.

While Ashiq was summoned on Sunday before being directed to appear before police in Anantnag district in late evening hours, Zahra was summoned to the Cyber police station on Saturday.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti'a daughter Iltija Mufti said intimidating and harassing journalists in to stifle reportage has become the norm. "Masarat Zahra, a photojournalist was booked under draconian UAPA for allegedly 'uploading anti-national posts'. In J&K using VPNs or social is now seen as a threat to public order," Iltija tweeted from her mother's handle.

In another tweet, she said, "Predominantly media in the country is largely pliable. The ones that have any credibility left are hounded & punished. It's worse for journalists from J&K who report at the cost of their lives. TOI reporter Samiya Latief was bullied & trolled on twitter."