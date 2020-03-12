Kerala Assembly passes resolution against Centre's circular on NRIs' entry

Kerala State Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution seeking the Central government to withdraw the circular issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on March 5, mandating medical certificate from those who travel from Italy and Republic of Korea to prove that they don't have (COVID 19) symptoms before allowing them to enter India. The circular, in effect, blocks entry of NRIs, who have contributed to India, into country, it alleged. The state has reported two more positive COVID 19 cases today.

The resolution, passed unanimously, says that the circular has been into effect from the midnight of March 10, 2020 and alleged that this is against the humanity and betraying the Non Resident Indians. Because of the circular, Indians including those from Kerala are not able to board flight from Italy, putting them into difficulties.



The facilties to conduct tests to all of them is not adequate in Italy. The state government, on March 11, has sent a letter to the Prime Minister requesting measures to allow those who have no symptoms of COVID 19 to come back to the country and take required medical care as per the protocol here.

The contribution of these NRIs to strengthen India's economy and knowledge is invaluable, said the Assembly adding that it is marking its response against the measures that aggrevates the troubles they are facing already.

Besides, the resolution also sought the Centre to take diplomatic steps to help Non Resident Indians who are stuck in the country to get more time to join back to work in the countries where they are working.

The total number of New Disease (COVID 19) infected cases reported in Kerala has gone up to 19, with two more people were tested positive today. Out of the total, three people have already been discharged from the hospital after treatment. The state government has launched a mobile app to fight fake news and rumours spreading through social media.

State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said that the two more people were tested positive today, one person who has travel history to Dubai and another to Qatar. A total of over 4,000 people are under observation at present, of which 930 people were added afresh. People are obeying government's advise in general and it has helped to bring the spreading of disease to an extent, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



The mobile app, GOK Direct, is expected to disseminate information to those who are under observation, those who are coming down from other countries, general announcements, among others. People can also contact the help centres directly from the app. Feature phones will be supported through text message alert system. The app has been developed by Qkopy, a start up under the Kerala Startup Mission.