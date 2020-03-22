Kerala coronavirus cases rise to 67; 15 more people test positive

The (Covid-19) cases in has gone up to 67 on Sunday with 15 individuals testing positive, said the state Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday.

Positive cases were reported from Eranakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. Of the 67, three patients were treated and discharged after their test results came negative earlier.

Now 64 patients are under treatment.

A total of 59,295 individuals are under observation now, of which 314 are in hospitals. The minister sought the public to take more precautions to prevent the disease better.