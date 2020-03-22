Kerala coronavirus cases rise to 67; 15 more people test positive

-
ALSO READ
India steps up preparations to fight potential coronavirus outbreak
Kerala on high alert over coronavirus, keeps schools and colleges shut
45-year-old tests positive for Coronavirus in Chennai hospital
Kerala Assembly passes resolution against Centre's circular on NRIs' entry
Kerala CM to oppose Centre's call for negative Covid-19 testing for NRIs
-
The coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Kerala has gone up to 67 on Sunday with 15 individuals testing positive, said the state Health Minister K K Shailaja on Sunday.
Positive cases were reported from Eranakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. Of the 67, three patients were treated and discharged after their test results came negative earlier.
Now 64 patients are under treatment.
A total of 59,295 individuals are under observation now, of which 314 are in hospitals. The minister sought the public to take more precautions to prevent the disease better.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU