Kerala floods: Insurance firms expect claims of more than Rs 10 bn

Flood water has begun receding in Kerala, where at least 360 people have died and over 233,000 have been shifted to around 5,650 relief camps. And, general insurance companies are expected to incur claims adding to at least Rs 10 billion in the coming weeks, say analysts.

Last week, the of India told all life and general insurance companies to settle claims from Kerala faster than usual. This would mean relaxing some of the documentary requirements needed to prove a claim.

Avinash Singh, lead analyst at SBICAP Securities, told Business Standard: “There will be an impact on the general insurance side but less than what we saw during the Chennai floods (of late 2015). In the case of Chennai, industrialised clusters were the most impacted and a total Rs 500 billion in economic loss led to Rs 50 bn in insurance claims.”

Kerala floods: Damage so far

The chief minister of Kerala has said the extent of damage in the state would be Rs 200 bn.

Analysts say insurance companies will bear around 5 per cent of the total economic loss. In the case of the floods in Chennai a higher proportion of corporate policies in that market led to large insurance pay-outs, which is not the case in Kerala.





ALSO READ: Kerala floods: Indian-origin businessmen based in UAE pledge Rs 125 mn

However, insurance policies are commercial financial products. Ability to claim benefits for damaged property, crops or vehicles depends on the penetration of categories of policies. As with other states, Kerala is under-insured.



ALSO READ: Kerala floods take a toll on small businesses, NBFCs brace for losses

“Overall, the losses for primary and reinsurers are likely to be low and it is quite possible that the ‘Excess of Loss’ cover won’t be triggered for most primary Moreover, the four PSU general are likely to shoulder the bulk of the insured losses (attributable to primary insurers), given their high share in the Kerala market,” says a report by





ALSO READ: Kerala floods: Aviation Minister Prabhu asks airlines to charge reasonably

Insurance players this publication spoke to have said they will ensure claims are paid in a timely manner.

“We have deployed our (CCMP) with relaxed settlement of claims. Under the plan, we have created two command centers, one at the local office (in Kerala) which is assisted by a command center at the head office for better co-ordination. We also have deployed resources at site from other locations and would be using a web-platform to manage the claims,” said Amitava Gupta, Lead of the Commercial Lines Claims at