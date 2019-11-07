Kerala govt approves Rs 1,548-crore fiber optic network project

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1,548-crore fiber-optic network project to provide free high-speed connection to around 2 million families in the state.

The government has already promised to make access a ‘citizen's right’. The fibre-optic network project will be completed by December 2020, according to a state government statement.

The Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project is a collaborative initiative of the state's power utility Kerala State Electricity Board and Kerala State IT Infrastructure Ltd.

The fibre-optic network project was expected to help the country’s IT industry and open major opportunities in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and startups, the Kerala government said in a statement.

service providers and cable television operators can also join the optic-fibre network project to provide their services.

As many as 30,000 government offices and schools would be linked through the high-speed network, said the state government. KFON is also expected to help in better management of the transport sector.