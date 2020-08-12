Kerala plane crash: 85 passengers discharged from hospitals, says Air India

said on Wednesday that 85 passengers injured in the in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after "obtaining complete fitness".

The flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots.

Civil Aviation Minister had said on Saturday that 149 people have been admitted to hospitals, 23 discharged, while three were critically injured in the



The injured passengers of IX-1344 flight are being treated at various hospitals of Kozhikode, the airline said in a statement.

"As on date, 85 injured passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining their complete fitness," it added.

Air India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of carrier Air India, has only B737 aircraft in its fleet.

The airline had said on Sunday the mortal remains of 16 passengers killed in the have been handed over to their families, and added that authorities were investigating the accident.