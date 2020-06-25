Covid-19 Factoid: Kerala seeing second wave after almost flattening curve

The global confirmed case count stands at 9.3 million, of which 5,079,131 patients have now recovered. There have been 480,590 fatalities in the world. The US now has almost 2.5 million cases alone, which is almost one-fourth the global number.

In India, there are now 460,000 plus confirmed cases now, of which 183,022 are still active. The country’s death toll stands at 14,476 at present, while 258,684 people have now recovered. For most of June, every single day has seen more than 10,000 new cases.



Here are some graphs on the pandemic:

#1 almost 20 per cent of cases in France end up being fatal

Among countries with the highest number of fatalities in the world, France has the highest death rate at 18.43 per cent. This is almost four times the world average of roughly five per cent. Death rate of the US, which has the highest number of deaths in the world at over 100,000, has managed to stay below the global average by a sliver.





#2. Russia crosses 600,000 cases-mark, took 13 days to add up latest 100,000 cases

The pace of growth in cases has subsided marginally in Russia. After the initial 100,000 cases took 91 days, subsequent 100,000 cases took 10 days. However, the latest 100,000 cases took 13 days. The country has the third highest number of confirmed cases in the world, at more than 600,000. Russia’s death toll stands at 8,513.





#3 Kerala witnessing a surge in new case additions

Kerala is now seeing a much fiercer second wave of infections. The state was one of the first to report cases when the pandemic began and had managed to flatten the curve to a large extent in April itself. Since June 19, the state reported more than 100 cases every 24 hours. Kerala’s confirmed case count stands at 3,604 at present, with 1,888 recoveries and 23 fatalities.



