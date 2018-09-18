Kerala Tourism is going all out to repair state's image, infrastructure

Still reeling from the worst ever floods in over a century, Kerala Tourism is looking to get the state back on its feet before the winter holiday season kicks in and address the fears that have led global and domestic travellers to drop the state from their travel itineraries.

The state estimates that it could lose around Rs 15 billion from tourism revenues this year, with nearly Rs 5 billion accrusing in losses due to booking cancellations. Kerala Tourism has drawn up God’s Own Country 2.0; a 12-point recovery plan that aims to recreate the state in its image of a place of ...