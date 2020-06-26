Kharif acreage twice last year's as monsoon covers India two weeks sooner

With the southwest monsoon covering the entire country almost two weeks ahead of its schedule on Friday, sowing of kharif quickened, covering more than twice the area achieved in the same period last year.

Data from the department of agriculture showed that have been sown on around 31.56 million hectares of land till Friday, which was 104.25 per cent more than the same period last year.

Acreage of almost all crops be it oilseeds, pulses or coarse cereals was much higher than last year.





Before the first month of the four-month southwest monsoon season comes to an end, data showed that have been sown in around 30 per cent of the total area in which these crops are grown in the entire season, among the best in recent times.

Oilseeds were sown on 8.33 million hectares till Friday while during the same period last year they were sown on 1.33 million hectares, while pulses were sown on around 1.94 million hectares till Friday, compared with just 600,000 hectares during the same period last year.

Cotton was sown on around 7.16 million hectares till Friday versus just 2.70 million hectares a year ago. Coarse cereals were planted on 4.79 million hectares till June 26, versus 2.44 million hectares a year ago.



The southwest monsoon, meanwhile, covered the entire country nearly two weeks ahead of its schedule, the India Meteorological Department said today.

The monsoon usually sets over Kerala on June 1 and takes 45 days to reach Sriganganagar in west Rajasthan, its last outpost in the country.

From this year however, the IMD has advanced the onset date over Sriganganagar by a week and the new normal date for monsoon to cover the entire country is July 8.

"The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab and thus it has covered the entire country today, June 26," the IMD said.





A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which moved west-northwestwards, and another cyclonic circulation over central India helped in advance of the monsoon.

In 2013, the monsoon had covered the entire country on June 16. This had also coincided with the deadly Uttarakhand flash floods.

"After 2013, monsoon has covered the country so rapidly this year," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.