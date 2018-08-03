Kunal Kamra has ruffled a few feathers says he shouldn't be taken seriously

In his mannerisms, Kunal Kamra affects a bit of a “slowcoach” persona. Bearded, bespectacled, balding and often smiling as he slouches in his burly frame before small audiences, the stand-up comedian looks the kind who is ready to regale friends with his wit, but lazily.

He uses his Mumbaikar Hindi, with its potentially funny drawl, to crack politically loaded jokes that are thoroughly enjoyed by a loyal, albeit niche, following. But in the process, he has also earned disapprobation. Earlier this year, he was asked by his landlady to vacate his house over ...