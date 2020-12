Labs find lower Covid RT-PCR test pricing unviable, some may opt out

While the move by state governments to cap the maximum price for Covid RT-PCR test might have made them more affordable for the public, the labs say it will not be a viable business and will lead to losses. In fact, smaller labs may opt out of Covid testing at lower prices, industry experts say.

A Delhi-based lab owner said that unless a lab is doing a large volume of tests, the business will not be sustainable and smaller labs will not be able to continue to do these tests at lower costs. A Mumbai-based lab chain that has a pan-India network echoed the sentiment. "Capping lab ...