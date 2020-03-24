'Lakshman rekha': What Modi said about 21-day lockdown against coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a "decisive battle" against the outbreak.



Modi, in his second address to the nation since Sunday, said India will face a financial strain but saving people's lives is of the paramount interest. Here are key quotes from his speech.



"If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years".



"Experts are saying that social distancing is the only way to deal with the crisis across the globe. There is no other way to deal with and we need to save ourselves. And we have to break the cycle of its infection."



"India would have to pay massively if citizens are careless and thus everyone must take the lockdown seriously."



"WHO (World Health Organization) says the Covid-19 infected person can transmit hundreds of people in a matter of week."



The virus took 67 days to infect 100,000 people worldwide. In next 11 days, 100,000 more were infected. The number reached 300,000 in next 4 days, he added.



"This lockdown is in a way curfew and would be more stringent than Janta curfew. "Jaan hain toh jahaan hain," he said about the voluntary lockdown on Sunday.



"India is at the stage where our actions today will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster."



"CORONA means 'Koi Road Par Na Nikle' (No one must go out on the roads). One step out of your door, beyond the 'lakshman rekha', can bring in this deadly disease to your home."