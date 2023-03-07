Land for jobs case: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav being questioned by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday started questioning supremo in the land for jobs case. Under the scheme, people were allegedly given jobs in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and associates.

The examination of Lalu Yadav comes a day after his wife and former Chief Minister was quizzed at her residence by the agency for nearly five hours, news agency PTI reported.

According to officials, a team of five officials arrived in two cars at 10.40 am at the residence of Misa Bharti in Pandara Park on Tuesday where Prasad is currently residing. The questioning will continue during the day.

The has already filed a chargesheet in the case against Prasad, and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, in which all the accused have been summoned on March 15.

According to the report, a fresh round of questioning is taking place as part of "further investigation" where the investigation agency is trying to ascertain the money trail and larger conspiracy.

Opposition launches sharp criticism

The fresh questioning of ailing Prasad, who was convicted in a fodder scam, and his wife had evoked sharp criticism from opposition parties on Monday.

supremo Prasad's son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav termed the action a result of his family's "relentless opposition" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party," the leader told reporters outside the Assembly on Monday.

Yadav said as the then railway minister, Prasad, had "no powers" to give employment in exchange for favours.

He got support from Congress and the AAP which targeted the central government alleging that the saffron party wanted to "suppress" the voice of the opposition.

"Today ji is being harassed. Lalu Prasad ji and his family have been harassed for years because they did not bow down," Congress general secretary Vadra tweeted.

Delhi chief minister said targeting and harassing opposition leaders is wrong.

(With agency inputs)