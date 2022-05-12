Late for boarding, woman faints; provided medical aid: Air India

A passenger fainted at the last week when she was not allowed to board Air India's Delhi-Vadodara flight for being late, with her relatives alleging she was not immediately provided any medical assistance.

The airline, however, refuted the charge, saying a doctor had arrived at the spot “immediately” but the passenger was already feeling better.

A video circulating on social media shows a middle-aged woman lying on the floor near the boarding gates and her relatives arranging water for her.