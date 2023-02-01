Latest LIVE: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams President's address

CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Choudhary on Tuesday hinted that his party may ally with Tipra Motha, a regional front, in the upcoming in February. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Choudhary said his party was in talks with the regional front for an alliance. The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 16.

Congress MP on Tuesday criticised President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, saying that her speech skipped reference to important issues such as unemployment.

Russia's refusal to allow on-the-ground inspections to resume is endangering the New START nuclear treaty and US-Russian arms control overall, the Biden administration charged on Tuesday.