Live news: State funeral for Bipin Rawat today; South Africa tracks Omicron
Latest Live news: Last rites of India's Chief of Defence Staff will be held in Delhi this evening with full military honours.
Latest Live news: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was killed with his wife and 11 others in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, was paid tributes at the military hospital in Wellington before his body was flown to Delhi.
At 11 am on Friday, the bodies of General Rawat and wife Madhulika will be taken to their official residence on 3, Kamaraj Marg. Around 2 pm, the bodies, escorted by military bands of all three services, will be taken to a crematorium. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm, NDTV.com reported.
Nearly 419 million shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), India’s most valuable company, will commence trading on Friday. The shares—issued as part of the Rs 53,124-crore rights issue programme last year—have got converted into fully-paid up equity shares after the payment of the final call option last month.
Early hospital data from South Africa shows less than a third of patients admitted for Covid-19 during the latest wave linked to the Omicron variant are suffering severe illness, compared with two thirds in the early stages of the last two waves.
