Live news: Nykaa founder joins world's richest ranks; Zomato's losses widen
Latest Live news: Paytm's IPO, India's largest, is oversubscribed although investors showed less enthusiasm than for some other tech firms' offerings.
Topics
Today News | Nykaa | Paytm
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Zomato is among the two largest players in India’s food delivery business
Latest Live news: Falguni Nayar’s beauty startup has jolted her to the ranks of the world’s richest. Nayar, who owns about half of Nykaa, is now worth almost $7 billion as shares of the firm nearly doubled on their trading debut Wednesday. She’s become India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Zomato Ltd on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the quarter ended September, hurt by a steep rise in expenses. Consolidated net loss for the loss-making food delivery company was Rs 4.3 billion ($57.85 million) for the second quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 2.30 billion a year earlier.
Paytm's $2.5 billion initial public offering, India's largest, was oversubscribed at the close of bidding on Wednesday, although investors showed less enthusiasm than for some other tech firms that have ridden the country's IPO boom.
The company, which had already raised $1.1 billion from anchor investors, received $2.64 billion worth of bids for the remaining shares on offer, or 1.89 times, according to stock exchange data.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More