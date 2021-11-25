Live news: Modi to open work for UP airport, Indian cryptos kept guessing
Today News | UP elections | cryptocurrencies
A worker carries the replica of an aeroplane during preparations for the foundation-stone laying ceremony of Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar district on November 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Latest live news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone of an international airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar. It will be Uttar Pradesh's fifth international airport and work on it starts weeks before the state announces elections.
India is considering a proposal to treat cryptocurrencies as a financial asset while safeguarding small investors, Bloomberg reported. Economist Raghuram Rajan, a former governor of India’s central bank, has said only a few cryptocurrencies will survive. "Do we really need 6,000 cryptocurrencies to do payments?" he said.
India's Dream Sports, the parent of popular fantasy gaming company Dream11, said on Wednesday it had raised $840 million from investors led by Falcon Edge, Tiger Global and others in a deal that valued the sports technology firm at $8 billion.
