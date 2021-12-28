LIVE: Global Covid caseload tops 281.3 mn, Omicron gloom ahead of New Year

JUST IN
Latest Live News: Govts are moving at different speeds to contain the scourge, with some reimposing restrictions immediately and others hesitating to spoil the party again.

New Delhi 

Latest Live News: As omicron spreads ever more gloom around the globe ahead of New Year's Eve, governments are moving at different speeds to contain the scourge, with some reimposing restrictions immediately and others hesitating to spoil the party again.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened the isolation time for Americans infected with coronavirus (Covid-19) from 10 to five days.

The gap between the second and the third doses of coronavirus vaccines given to co-morbid elderly, and health care and frontline workers has been set at least nine months, guidelines for Covid-19 vaccinations for children and precaution dose issued on Monday said. Covaxin is the only option for children between 15 years and 18 years, the government said.

