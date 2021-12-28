- MARKETS: Positive start on cards;Supriya Lifescience,Indian Hotels in focus
- Stocks to Watch: Surpiya Life, RBL Bank, SpiceJet, IOC, HFCL, telecom stks
- News LIVE: Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year's celebrations
- Global remittances to rebound as economies recover from Covid impact: ADB
- Global remittances to rebound as economies recover from Covid impact: ADB
- Gold selling at Rs 48,240 per 10 gm today; silver unchanged at Rs 62,300/kg
- Oil prices rise to highest level in a month as Omicron concern eases
- Indian bankers collect bumper fees from record $18 billion in IPOs
- Indian bankers collect bumper fees from record $18 billion in IPOs
LIVE: Global Covid caseload tops 281.3 mn, Omicron gloom ahead of New Year
Latest Live News: Govts are moving at different speeds to contain the scourge, with some reimposing restrictions immediately and others hesitating to spoil the party again.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The gap between the second and the third doses of coronavirus vaccines given to co-morbid elderly, and health care and frontline workers has been set at least nine months.
Latest Live News: As omicron spreads ever more gloom around the globe ahead of New Year's Eve, governments are moving at different speeds to contain the scourge, with some reimposing restrictions immediately and others hesitating to spoil the party again.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened the isolation time for Americans infected with coronavirus (Covid-19) from 10 to five days.
The gap between the second and the third doses of coronavirus vaccines given to co-morbid elderly, and health care and frontline workers has been set at least nine months, guidelines for Covid-19 vaccinations for children and precaution dose issued on Monday said. Covaxin is the only option for children between 15 years and 18 years, the government said.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More