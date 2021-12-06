Live news: India Omicron cases rise to 21, RBI policy meeting starts today
Latest live news: Thirteen villagers were killed in Nagaland when security forces opened fire on a group of people they mistook as insurgents.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a woman in Jammu on December 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Latest live news: India reported seventeen cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total to 21 as states and cities stepped up testing travelers and enforcing safety measures.
As many as nine people tested positive for Omicron in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Sunday, said the state health department.
Maharashtra’s Pune district found seven Omicron cases: a 44-year-old woman from Lagos in Nigeria, who is visiting her brother in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and her two daughters. Her 45-year-old brother and his two daughters have Omicron too. Separately, a 47-year-old man, who had recently travelled to Finland, tested positive for the variant in Pune.
Delhi reported its first case of Omicron: an Indian-origin man visiting the city from Tanzania. Last week, Omicron cases were found in Maharashtra’s Dombivli, Gujarat, and Karnataka.
The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet for three days starting Monday and it expected to hold lending rates when its decision is announced Wednesday. "...we believe the talks of a reverse repo rate hike in the MPC meeting may be premature as RBI has been largely able to narrow the corridor without the noise of rate hikes and ensuing market cacophony," said an SBI research report.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More