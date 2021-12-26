Live news: India to begin booster shots; farm protesters will fight polls
Latest Live news: As many as 22 farmer organisations are forming a political party that will contest Punjab elections next year.
A healthcare worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a woman amid in Jammu on December 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Latest Live news: India will start administering Covid-19 booster shots as a precautionary measure to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant rose across the country.
In a national address, PM Modi also said those aged 15-18 would start receiving COVID-19 vaccinations from Jan. 3 and those above 60 with comorbidities would be offered booster shots after recommendation from doctors.
The Union Health Ministery is sending expert teams and nodal officers to 10 states that are either reporting a surge in coronavirus cases or have vaccination coverage below the national average, seeking to contain the Omicron variant of the virus.
As many as 22 farmer organisations that for more than a year led protests against three agriculture laws are forming a political party that will contest the Punjab assembly elections next year. The Samyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) may ally with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, although this has been denied for now, said media reports.
