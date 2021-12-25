22 farm bodies in Punjab announce political front, to contest state polls

JUST IN
Punjab elections

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

SKM

As many as 22 farm organisations in Punjab that were part of the protest against the three farm laws formed a political front on Saturday and announced they would contest the upcoming state assembly polls.

A decision in this regard was taken by representatives of these organisations here.

These 22 farm bodies were among 32 farmer organisations in Punjab that participated in the over-a-year-long protest against the three Central farm laws.

Talking to reporters here, farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has been set up for fighting the assembly polls in Punjab due early next year.

"A new 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' is formed for contesting Punjab Assembly elections. 22 unions have taken this decision. We need to change the system and want to appeal to people to support this morcha," said farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal in Chandigarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 25 2021. 17:07 IST

