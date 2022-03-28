- Urgent need to move towards green steel: Ram Chandra Prasad Singh
- MP govt to start AI course in schools, vet telemedicine facility: CM
- Over 2,000 cops on toes ahead of Pramod Sawant's swearing-in ceremony
- India successfully test-fires two MRSAMs off Odisha coast
- Use CUET scores to admit students in UG programmes: UGC tells universities
- Two-day nationwide strike likely to hit essential services
- It's an important day as regular international flights resumed: Scindia
- India, UAE trade pact may come into force from May 1: Union min Goyal
- DRDO successfully flight-tests Army's surface to air missile
- Govt agencies told to ensure round-the-clock power supply amid strike
Live news: Bank unions to join trade groups' 2-day nationwide strike
Live news: State Bank of India says its services 'may be impacted to a limited extent' in the protests Monday and Tuesday
Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Bank unions' strike | State Bank of India YONO
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Live news updates: A group representing employees of state-owned banks will join central trade unions in a nationwide strike Monday and Tuesday to protest against the government’s economic policies.
The unions, after a meeting of their joint platform, on March 22 announced the strike against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies". The All India Bank Employees Association will support the strike to protest against the government's plan for privatisation of state-owned lenders and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.
The State Bank of India has told customers that its services may be affected on Monday and Tuesday.
US President Joe Biden said the Russian leader Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power” and that the war in Ukraine had given the world’s democracies “purpose.” Biden made the remarks in an emotional address in Warsaw. White House officials said he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh