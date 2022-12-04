Latest LIVE: Polling begins for MCD election as BJP-AAP contest heats up
As voters throng the polling stations on Sunday to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, they set the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray. The polling will be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm and the votes will be counted on December 7.
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati says the implementation of India's Act East Policy will improve the relations of the northeast region with the Asean countries. Highlighting the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), being implemented in Myanmar by India's External Affairs Ministry, the Governor said this project would open the door of business for the northeast through Mizoram. Addressing the first International Silchar-Sylhet Festival, he also suggested that Bangladesh will be an important player in this corridor.