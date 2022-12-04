Latest LIVE: Polling begins for MCD election as BJP-AAP contest heats up

Elon Musk says Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter, further de-escalating a brewing war between two of the world’s most influential tech companies. Musk made the comments during a Spaces conversation, adding that Apple is the largest advertiser on the social media network. The billionaire, who didn’t elaborate further on Apple, spoke for more than two hours from his private plane during the chat, which had more than 90,000 listeners.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati says the implementation of India's will improve the relations of the northeast region with the Asean countries. Highlighting the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), being implemented in Myanmar by India's External Affairs Ministry, the Governor said this project would open the door of business for the northeast through Mizoram. Addressing the first International Silchar-Sylhet Festival, he also suggested that Bangladesh will be an important player in this corridor.

