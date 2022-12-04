JUST IN

Latest LIVE: Polling begins for MCD election as BJP-AAP contest heats up
Act East Policy to boost NE India's ties with ASEAN countries: Mizoram Guv
Home buyers stage protest outside builder's office over delayed deliveries
NHRC issues notices to Bihar, TN on alleged abuse of orphaned children
Ready for war with India if attacked, warns Pak's new Army chief Asim Munir
Odisha business summit receives Rs 10.5 trn investment intents: CM Patnaik
J-K LG Sinha chairs Amarnath shrine board meeting, reviews projects
'World sees India as voice of nations left behind in changing global order'
Mumbai records 15 new measles cases, no death; total tally at 386: BMC
TRS leader Kavitha seeks complaint details in Delhi excise policy scam case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News

Latest LIVE: Polling begins for MCD election as BJP-AAP contest heats up

Catch all the latest news and updates from around the world here

Topics
Delhi municipal elections | Act East Policy | Twitter

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Voting, Election, polls, Voting day
Photo: Shutterstock

As voters throng the polling stations on Sunday to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, they set the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray. The polling will be held from 8 am to 5:30 pm and the votes will be counted on December 7.


Elon Musk says Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter, further de-escalating a brewing war between two of the world’s most influential tech companies. Musk made the comments during a Twitter Spaces conversation, adding that Apple is the largest advertiser on the social media network. The billionaire, who didn’t elaborate further on Apple, spoke for more than two hours from his private plane during the chat, which had more than 90,000 listeners. 

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati says the implementation of India's Act East Policy will improve the relations of the northeast region with the Asean countries. Highlighting the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), being implemented in Myanmar by India's External Affairs Ministry, the Governor said this project would open the door of business for the northeast through Mizoram. Addressing the first International Silchar-Sylhet Festival, he also suggested that Bangladesh will be an important player in this corridor.
 


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Delhi municipal elections

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 08:08 IST