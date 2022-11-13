Latest LIVE: Twitter Blue probably coming back end of next week, Musk says
Last Updated at November 13, 2022 08:47 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week", billionaire owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.
Twitter on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.
The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.
Farmers burning stubble 'under compulsion', states can't blame them: NHRC
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has observed that the farmers are burning stubbles "under compulsion" and states can not blame farmers for it.
The commission recently heard the responses of the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh in connection with its suo motu cognizance of unabated air pollution in Delhi- NCR region.
"The state governments have to provide harvest machines to get rid of those stubbles but they have failed to provide an adequate number of requisite machines and other measures; as a result, farmers are forced to burn the stubbles, causing pollution," said the human rights body.
North Indians should see us as victims, not killers: Rajiv case convict
RP Ravichandran, one of the six convicts who was released on Saturday in the assassination case of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, said that the people of north India should see them as "victims instead of terrorists or killers".
He said that time will judge them as "innocents".
Speaking to ANI after his release from Madurai Central Prison, Ravichandran said, "The people of north India should see us as victims instead of terrorists or killers. Time and power determine who is a terrorist or a freedom fighter but time will judge us as innocent, even if we bear the blame for being terrorists."