- India's mergers & acquisitions volume in 2021 near all-time high: Report
- Quick commerce in superfast lane: Decoding the biz of 10-minute deliveries
- Over two dozen new car and SUV models to hit the road in 2022
- Banks, online merchants race to comply with RBI card data storage norms
- In 2022, the goal will be to ramp up public health infrastructure
- Hospitalisations, not total Omicron cases, should concern us: Gautam Menon
News LIVE: Covaxin shelf life now 12 mths, vax can be tweaked, says Guleria
Latest Live News: The COVID-19 vaccines can be "tweaked" to provide protection against new variants of the virus, AIIMS, Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Dr Guleria's remarks come amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing debate about whether a booster shot is needed to increase antibodies.
Live News: Bharat Biotech on Monday said that its Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine Covaxin now had a shelf life of 12 months from the date of manufacture after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recently approved the extension. “This approval of shelf-life extension is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO. With the shelf-life extension, hospitals can now utilise the stock, which was nearing the expiry and avoid vaccine wastage,” the company said.
The COVID-19 vaccines can be "tweaked" to provide protection against new variants of the virus, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria said. His remarks come amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing debate about whether a booster shot is needed to increase antibodies. Speaking at a programme organised here in Maharashtra on Sunday, Dr Guleria said that as far as the severity of the Omicron variant is concerned, the next few weeks will be very crucial.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More