JUST IN

J-K has potential to emerge as a powerhouse of prosperity: LG Manoj Sinha
Two arrested for hurling petrol bombs at house of RSS member in Madurai
Bhagat Singh's nephew welcomes move to name airport after freedom fighter
Tirupati officials review security arrangements ahead of CM Reddy's visit
India's voice counts in world because of PM Modi's leadership: S Jaishankar
216 projects worth Rs 713 crore will make Shimla smart city: CM Thakur
7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Prez Murmu to inaugurate Dasara Festival on two-day visit to Karnataka
Record production of food grains in UP proved farmers' potential: CM Yogi
Centre likely to set threshold for Benami deals in Budget session
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest LIVE: Crisis in Rajasthan Congress as Team Gehlot MLAs resign

MLAs loyal to the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who is set to contest for the post of Congress president, reached the assembly speaker's residence to submit their resignation on Sunday

Topics
rajasthan | Ashok Gehlot | Congress

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after presenting the state Budget 2022-23 in the Assembly, in Jaipur (Photo: PTI)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
As Ashok Gehlot is set to contest for the Congress President post, in a meeting to decide his successor on Sunday, MLAs loyal to the Rajasthan CM reached the assembly speaker's residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meet. The development suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be Gehlot's replacement.

One of the Gehlot-loyalist MLAs claimed more than 80 legislators, including Independents, have reached Speaker C P Joshi's residence in buses and will submit their resignation, reported PTI. Congress has 108 members in the 200-member house and also has the support of 13 independent MLAs. 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a clarion call for a "main front", comprising the Congress, to oust the BJP in 2024 parliamentary polls. He was among political regional bigwigs who took part in a rally to mark the 109th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister and tallest farmer leader Devi Lal in Haryana's Fatehabad. NCP's Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal, among several Opposition leaders, shared the dais at the rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal, and gave a united call to out the BJP government in the Centre.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 07:41 IST