Latest LIVE: Crisis in Rajasthan Congress as Team Gehlot MLAs resign
MLAs loyal to the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who is set to contest for the post of Congress president, reached the assembly speaker's residence to submit their resignation on Sunday
September 26, 2022
As Ashok Gehlot is set to contest for the Congress President post, in a meeting to decide his successor on Sunday, MLAs loyal to the Rajasthan CM reached the assembly speaker's residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meet. The development suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be Gehlot's replacement.
One of the Gehlot-loyalist MLAs claimed more than 80 legislators, including Independents, have reached Speaker C P Joshi's residence in buses and will submit their resignation, reported PTI. Congress has 108 members in the 200-member house and also has the support of 13 independent MLAs.
