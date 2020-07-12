- Dharavi draws praise foflattening the curve; doctors credit joint efforts
- Latest News LIVE: Brahmaputra water level rises after heavy rains in Assam
- Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna, Sandeep taken into custody by NIA
- It is a work in progress: Jaishankar on disengagement at Sino-Indian border
- Nearly 1.8 million unsafe abortions averted in 2019, says Harsh Vardhan
- Youth posts morphed picture of fake award from President Kovind, arrested
- Will do whatever needed to end corruption, crime in UP: Yogi Adityanath
- Gangster Vikas Dubey faced 61 FIRs, was accused in 8 murder cases
- Centre asks Rajasthan HC to stymie any challenge to Chinese app ban: Report
- Emirates to run repatriation flights to 5 Indian cities from July 12 to 26
Latest News LIVE: At least 40 dead in flash flood, landslide in Nepal
The India Meteorology Department has said that heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is expected in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, on Sunday
Villagers watch a washed away road due to flooding following the incessant rainfall for the past two days, at Bojali in Barpeta on Saturday.
Floods inundated several parts of Assam as water level in the Brahmaputra river rose after incessant rainfall on Saturday. The deluge spread to 20 districts, affecting 600,000 people and claiming two more lives, the disaster management authority said. The flood-hit districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Biswanath, Udalguri, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Tinsukia.
Elsewhere, amid a political slugfest over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) alleged bid to topple the Congress-led Rajasthan government, several state ministers and party legislators met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Saturday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sharing details of those who had donated money to the PM CARES Fund. Claiming that everyone knew Chinese companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok, and OnePlus had donated to the PM CARES Fund, set up to fight Covid-19, Gandhi asked if the PM was "scared".
