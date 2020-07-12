JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest News LIVE: At least 40 dead in flash flood, landslide in Nepal

The India Meteorology Department has said that heavy-to-very heavy rainfall is expected in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, on Sunday

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Assam floods
Villagers watch a washed away road due to flooding following the incessant rainfall for the past two days, at Bojali in Barpeta on Saturday.
Floods inundated several parts of Assam as water level in the Brahmaputra river rose after incessant rainfall on Saturday. The deluge spread to 20 districts, affecting 600,000 people and claiming two more lives, the disaster management authority said. The flood-hit districts include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Biswanath, Udalguri, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat and Tinsukia.

Elsewhere, amid a political slugfest over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) alleged bid to topple the Congress-led Rajasthan government, several state ministers and party legislators met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not sharing details of those who had donated money to the PM CARES Fund. Claiming that everyone knew Chinese companies like Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok, and OnePlus had donated to the PM CARES Fund, set up to fight Covid-19, Gandhi asked if the PM was "scared".

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh