Live news updates: Twitter, IRCTC reps to appear before Par panel today
Live news updates: According to the Lok Sabha, the panel will hear the views of the representatives of Twitter India and IRCTC on citizens' data security and privacy on Friday
Last Updated at August 26, 2022 08:04 IST
The committee will hear the views of individuals, stakeholders and experts on issues related to digital platforms, technology and gig economy relating to the subject citizens' data security and privacy.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday asserted that Hemant Soren will remain the chief minister for full term till 2024, and demanded legal action against BJP leaders for disclosing a reported official decision despite no confirmation from either ECI or Raj Bhavan. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is believed to have told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that Soren should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself, Raj Bhavan sources said.
The election of Congress president that was to end by September 20 is likely to be delayed by a few weeks with the party focused on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and some state units not completing formalities, sources said Thursday. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to approve the exact schedule for the election. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting.
