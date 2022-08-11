Latest LIVE: Covid deaths fall overall by 9%, infections stable, says WHO

Delhi on Wednesday reported a slight dip in new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 2,146 against 2,495 reported on previous day, however, the number of deaths rose to eight, against seven a day earlier, as per the health bulletin. Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has risen to 17.83 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,205, out of which 5,549 patients are being treated in home isolation.

The Noida Authority will on Thursday file in the the status report on preparations for the demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in the city, officials said, as it appeared that the blast date could be deferred from August 21. The apex court, which had ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre-tall structures, will take up the matter for hearing on August 12, according to the officials. The twin towers in Sector 93A are so far scheduled to be razed by controlled implosion at 2.30 pm on August 21. The had ordered their demolition by August 28. The time between August 21 and 28 was kept as a buffer period.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 852 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after July 1, and a single fatality, taking the tally to 11,29,285 and the toll to 19,661, the city civic body said. On July 1, the metropolis reported 978 cases and two fatalities, before the daily number of cases started dipping gradually.