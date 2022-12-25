Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to address last 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2022 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the last Mann Ki Baat of the year 2022 on Sunday. The 96th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister, will be aired at 11 am today. PM Modi on December 13 had invited people to share their inputs for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for December 25. PM Modi urged people to write on the NaMo App, and MyGov app or record their messages on 1800-11-7800.



To ensure the readiness of the Covid-19 health facilities to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases, the Union health ministry has asked the states and Union territories to hold mock drills at all health facilities on Tuesday. In view of a surge in the Covid trajectory in many countries, it is necessary that the requisite public health measures are put in place in all the states to meet any exigencies, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the states on Saturday. The preparedness of the Covid health facilities is crucial to ensure that all the districts are in a state of readiness to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases, Bhushan said.

Russian shells pummelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow's troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted photos of the wreckage on his social media accounts. He noted the destruction came as Ukrainians were beginning Christmas celebrations that for many Orthodox Christians will culminate in the traditional celebration on January 7. This is not sensitive content it's the real life of Kherson, Zelenskyy tweeted. The images showed cars on fire, bodies on the street and building windows blown out.