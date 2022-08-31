JUST IN

Latest news LIVE: Karnataka HC allows Ganesh festival on Eidgah ground
Arbitrators can't decide their fees without consulting parties, says SC
Obituary: Abhijit Sen - A great economist with rural, agriculture focus
More suicides by businesspersons than farmers for second year in a row
Kerala Assembly passes Lok Ayukta Bill despite stiff opposition by UDF
Appointing vice-chancellors is state govt's right, says Tamil Nadu CM
Amit Shah visits Delhi Police HQ, holds extensive meeting with top brass
Book air ticket with cheapest flight 21 days in advance: Centre to staff
Telangana govt to legally challenge Centre's order on power dues
Should India have a deputy PM? Gurcharan and Sanyal air different views
From India's GDP data for the April-June quarter to Covid-19 updates, catch all the latest news here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
The Indian economy probably achieved its fastest annual expansion in the April-June quarter, reported Reuters quoting economists, who expect the pace to slow this quarter and in the next two as higher interest rates hit economic activity. Gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months to June 30 was probably 15.2 per cent higher than a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed this week. The GDP in January-March was up 4.1 per cent from a year before.

In a late-night hearing on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court upheld an order of the Dharwad municipal commissioner allowing the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to be held at the Hubballi Idgah maidan. Justice Ashok S Kinagi held that the property belonged to the Dharwad municipality and Anjuman-e-Islam was only a leaseholder for a period of 999 years at a fee of Re 1 per year.

As many as 32 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday arrived in Raipur by a chartered flight in a bid to thwart the BJP's possible attempt to poach them, and moved into a nearby resort. The United Progressive Alliance of the JMM, Congress, and RJD in Jharkhand has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. The flight carrying the MLAs took off from the Ranchi airport shortly after 4.30 pm and arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, the capital of the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, around 5:30 pm.

First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 07:04 IST