Latest news LIVE: PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's 7th Governing Council meeting

Prime Minister will chair the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre in the national capital on Sunday. This would be the first in-person meeting of the Governing Council since July 2019. The agenda of the meeting includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses and agri-communities; implementation of the National Education Policy-school education; implementation of the National Education Policy-higher education; and urban governance. In the drive toward building a steady, sustainable and inclusive India, the seventh governing council meeting of the government think tank is expected to pave the way for synergies towards a new era of collaboration and cooperation between Centre and states and union territories.



India reported 18,738 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline from the previous day's count of 19,406, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. In the same period, the country reported 40 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 526,689. Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally risen to 134,933 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The recovery of 18,558 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 43,484,110. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.