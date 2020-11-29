- Latest News LIVE: PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am
- Amarinder urges farmers to accept Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal
- Serum Institute to apply for emergency use of Covid vaccine in next 2 weeks
- IISc researchers develop wastewater treatment, recycling system
- Sebi bars NDTV promoters, others in insider trading case; company to appeal
- 2,000 Mini-clinics to be set up before Dec 15: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
- PM visit will motivate us to 'bridge unmet healthcare needs': Zydus Cadila
- Southern states, including Tamil Nadu, to receive rains next week: IMD
- Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'poor' category on Saturday
- NDTV's Prannoy and Radhika Roy barred from securities market for 2 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Latest News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. Earlier on November 17, the Prime Minister had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.
Meanwhile, farmers will stay wherever they are for now and the next course of action will be decided today, a union leader said. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill over the phone said no decision has yet been taken on shifting to the Burari ground in Delhi, a place earmarked for their agitation by police.
In another news, Five personnel of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 206 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an IED blast by Naxals near Tadmetla area of Sukma district. One officer second-in-command (2IC) and one Assistant Commandant are among the five injured personnel of CoBRA 206 Battalion of CRPF.
Some of the world's top runners are taking part in the prestigious Airtel Delhi Half Marathon today, with the organisers promising to provide bio-secure zones to ensure a Covid-19 free race for the elite runners.
Do tune in tomorrow! #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/LVau1GQjKb— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020
