JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest News LIVE: PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am

Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news live updates

Topics
Today News | Mann Ki Baat | top news of the day

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Latest News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am. Earlier on November 17, the Prime Minister had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme. "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

Meanwhile, farmers will stay wherever they are for now and the next course of action will be decided today, a union leader said. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill over the phone said no decision has yet been taken on shifting to the Burari ground in Delhi, a place earmarked for their agitation by police.

In another news, Five personnel of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 206 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an IED blast by Naxals near Tadmetla area of Sukma district. One officer second-in-command (2IC) and one Assistant Commandant are among the five injured personnel of CoBRA 206 Battalion of CRPF.

Some of the world's top runners are taking part in the prestigious Airtel Delhi Half Marathon today, with the organisers promising to provide bio-secure zones to ensure a Covid-19 free race for the elite runners.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh