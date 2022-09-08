Latest news LIVE: PM to unveil 28-ft statue of Netaji near India Gate today

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in the national capital on Thursday. The jet black granite statue, with a height of 28 ft. will be placed under the Canopy near India Gate. The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which will be unveiled by the Prime Minister, will be installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) by him to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday will inaugurate a three-day conference cum public Expo Manthan in Bengaluru to anchor discussions across multiple issues and opportunities in the infrastructure sector, according to an official statement. The discussions will cover roads, new materials and technology, road safety, vehicle safety, alternate and future mobility, covering ropeways, multimodal logistics parks, Parvatmala and digital interventions, among others, the road transport and highways ministry said in the statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate at 7 pm on Thursday. According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the move symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. "These steps are in line with Prime Minister's second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of the colonial mindset," the statement said.
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 08:09 IST