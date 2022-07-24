Latest news LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation at 7 pm

-
ALSO READ
A united India can tackle any challenge: President Ram Nath Kovind
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
Murmu elected Prez: A look at vote percentages in all presidential polls
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Economic Survey: Priority to poor, marginalised, says President Kovind
-
With a slight drop, India reported 20,279 new cases of Covid-19 after 3,83,657 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday. India on Saturday reported 21,411 new Covid cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU