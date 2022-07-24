Latest news LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation at 7 pm

JUST IN
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Sunday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement issued on Saturday said. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire network of All India Radio and telecast on all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said. Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said.

With a slight drop, India reported 20,279 new cases of Covid-19 after 3,83,657 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday. India on Saturday reported 21,411 new Covid cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

First Published: Sun, July 24 2022. 14:17 IST

