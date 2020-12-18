- SC refuses to interfere with HC order quashing detention of Kafeel Khan
- SC to decide today whether to initiate contempt case against Kunal Kamra
- Bangladesh PM says India is true friend as both countries sign 7 pacts
- Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Alwar in Rajasthan; tremors felt in Delhi
- Amit Shah holds meeting with ministers, BJP officials on farmers' issue
- SC asks Centre to consider putting contentious farm laws on hold
- PM to attend B'desh's 50 years of Independence celebrations in Dhaka in Mar
- Agriculture minister tried to engage in dialogue, do read his letter: Modi
- 'Cold day': Delhi records lowest maximum temperature of the season
- PM Modi to speak on farm laws' 'benefits' in address to MP farmers
Latest News LIVE: Rahul, Priyanka to launch Bengal poll campaign next month
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the farmers in Sanur on Tuesday.
Latest News LIVE UPDATES: Senior Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to start poll campaign in West Bengal next month in a bid to counter BJPs campaign blitzkrieg. "We are conducting joint programs with the Left Front in the state. We, along with the Left, will put up a strong fight against the TMC and the BJP in the next assembly polls," Jitin Prasada said.
Delhi recorded a 'cold day' with the lowest maximum temperature of the season as biting cold wave conditions prevailed in the northern belt on Thursday. The maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest so far this season, in the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The Energy Department and National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains the US nuclear weapons stockpile, has evidence of hackers accessing their networks as part of an extensive espionage operation that has affected at least half a dozen federal agencies.
