JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest News LIVE: Rains wreak havoc across India, red alert in Karnataka

The south-west monsoon is expected to become active again over Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra from today. Follow the latest news of the day here

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Indian monsoon

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Kerala floods, rains, Dam
All 6 shutters of the Pamba dam opened for 60 cm each following rainfall in the area, in Pathanamthitta district on Sunday.
Latest News LIVE: A red alert has been sounded in seven districts of rain-ravaged Karnataka, where one more death was reported on Sunday, taking the toll to 13. The red alert has been issued in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall. 

The water level of the Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district of Kerala reached 136 feet late Sunday night. The Idukki district collector held discussions with the collector of Theni in neighbouring Tamil Nadu over the release of water through the tunnel to the Vaigai dam.

Meanwhile, over 800 villages in 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been hit by flooding and several rivers are flowing above the danger level, the relief commissioner's office said. According to the IMD, the south-west monsoon is expected to become active again in Mumbai and other parts of coastal Maharashtra from today. 

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh