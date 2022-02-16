LIVE news: Russia attack on Ukraine still very much a possibility, says US

Live news updates: A Russian attack on is "still very much a possibility", but the human cost would be "immense", US President has said. In remarks televised nationally, he said the US was ready to respond decisively to such a move. The US president said had now massed some 150,000 troops on the border with Russia's defence minister has said some forces have withdrawn, however, Biden said that this had not been verified.

"[Russian forces leaving] would be good, but we have not yet verified that. We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases," the US president said.

"Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position."

Biden's speech came hours after Russian President said Moscow's security concerns should be addressed and taken seriously.

Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu, who shot into the limelight following the Red Fort violence during the farmers’ rally on Republic Day last year, died in a road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway near Sonepat on Tuesday night.

Senior leader Ashwani Kumar quit on Tuesday. While the party maintained a silence, leaders of the party said his exit shows all is not well in the party. Senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said exit of “leader after leader” from the party is a “matter of serious concern”. Azad, deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari said it is time the party holds a serious and sincere introspection.