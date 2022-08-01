JUST IN

Latest News LIVE: ED arrests Sanjay Raut under PMLA in land scam case

Latest News LIVE updates: From ED's probe against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to monkeypox and covid developments, catch all the latest updates here

New Delhi 
Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut waves at his supporters who gathered outside his residence after his premises were raided by ED officials, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
The Centre has formed a task force in the wake of Monkeypox cases in India to monitor and provide guidance to the government on the expansion of diagnostic facilities and to explore vaccination for the infection in the country. "The team will be headed by Dr VK Paul, member (Health), NITI Aayog and members including Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech," reported ANI quoting sources.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl', officials said. Raut, 60, was arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate. He has been taken into custody at 12:05 am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not cooperating in the probe, the officials claimed.

The auction of 5G spectrum capable of offering ultra-high-speed internet received bids worth Rs 1,50,130 crore until Sunday amid pick-up in demand for radiowaves in the UP East circle, pushing the bidding to seventh day on Monday. Seven new rounds of bidding held on the sixth day of auction on Sunday 'dialled in' an incremental Rs 163 crore, propelling the cumulative spectrum sale beyond the Rs 1.5 trillion-mark.

Over 63.47 lakh income tax returns were filed till 10 pm on Sunday, the last day for filing ITR for the 2021-22 fiscal by salaried individuals, the Income Tax department said. The deadline for filing I-T returns by those taxpayers who do not have to get their accounts audited for the fiscal that ended on March 31, 2022 was Sunday.

August 01 2022