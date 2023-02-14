JUST IN

Latest news LIVE: Search for quake survivors enters final hours in Turkey
TMS Ep368: IT hiring, govt vacancies, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Aero India 2023
No dearth of talent in Delhi govt school students: Manish Sisodia
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected unopposed as Bangladesh's 22nd President
Complete work with transparency, speed, foresight: CM Dhami in Uttarakhand
Centre approves modifications, relaxations in housing regulation norms
Karnataka to make big contribution in making India global leader: CM Bommai
Rs 1,000 cr to be spent by Delhi govt on G20 summit prep, related events
Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates 1st Agriculture Working Group Meeting
Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meeting with defence heads of 7 nations
Latest LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers who died in Pulwama attack

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
PM Modi
PM Modi

Introduction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.
Key Events