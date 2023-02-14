Latest LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers who died in Pulwama attack

Refresh / Auto Refresh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.
Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023
The desperate search for earthquake survivors in Turkiye and Syria entered its final hours Monday as rescuers using sniffer dogs and thermal cameras surveyed pulverised apartment blocks for any sign of life a week after the disaster.There is no dearth of talent in Delhi government school students and if given an opportunity, they too can work hard and crack exams such as JEE, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. Interacting with the government school students who qualified for JEE mains, Sisodia said that the hard work of students and teachers along with facilities like upgraded libraries, free coaching classes, and reading rooms have contributed to this success.
