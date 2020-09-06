Latest News LIVE: Security will be maintained in neighbourhood, says CDS

JUST IN
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe that China must strictly respect the Line of Actual Control(LAC) and not make attempts to unilaterally change its

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Gen Bipin Rawat, Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, on his arrival during the wreath-laying to the fallen heroes at National War Memorial on the occasion of 74th Independe
Latest News LIVE BLOG: India's security would be maintained not only on the International Border, Line of Control or the Line of Actual Control alone but in the strategic space of the "extended neighbourhood" and the "strategic frontier", Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat said as India and China continued talks to disengage on the south bank of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh. 

At least 21 people were confirmed dead as a result of a gas explosion in the Baitus Salah Jame mosque, located in the Narayanganj city of Bangladesh. Dozens of injured worshipers are still receiving medical treatment, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported. 

