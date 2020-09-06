- Over 1.5 mn people returned under Vande Bharat mission: Hardeep Singh Puri
- Overhead electric line tower damaged in controlled blast in Madhya Pradesh
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Iran to discuss bilateral ties
- Withdraw circular 'banning' creation of new posts: Congress to govt
- 80% land acquisition for bullet train complete in Gujarat, says official
- Sushant case: NCB arrests late actor's personal staff member Dipesh Sawant
- Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's Nowgam, one soldier killed, 2 injured
- BJP announces 70-member steering committee ahead of Bihar elections
- Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav accuses CM Nitish of doing appeasement politics
- India's enemies using Congress' shoulders to fire at country, alleges BJP
Latest News LIVE: Security will be maintained in neighbourhood, says CDS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe that China must strictly respect the Line of Actual Control(LAC) and not make attempts to unilaterally change its
Topics
Ladakh standoff | Floods | Indian Army
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being welcomed by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, on his arrival during the wreath-laying to the fallen heroes at National War Memorial on the occasion of 74th Independe
Latest News LIVE BLOG: India's security would be maintained not only on the International Border, Line of Control or the Line of Actual Control alone but in the strategic space of the "extended neighbourhood" and the "strategic frontier", Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat said as India and China continued talks to disengage on the south bank of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe that China must strictly respect the Line of Actual Control(LAC) and not make attempts to unilaterally change its status quo.
At least 21 people were confirmed dead as a result of a gas explosion in the Baitus Salah Jame mosque, located in the Narayanganj city of Bangladesh. Dozens of injured worshipers are still receiving medical treatment, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh