Live news updates: Rain alert for Kerala, Modi to open UP medical colleges

Live news updates: Army commanders gather in Delhi Monday for a four-day meeting; Reliance Jio explains loss of 11 million subscribers.

New Delhi 

A man holds an umbrella and keeps a watch on his grazing cows on a rainy day in Kochi, Kerala , on October 16, 2021. Rains and flooding killed eight people in the state. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Monday to launch a scheme to strengthen medical infrastructure in the country and inaugurate nine medical colleges in a state where assembly elections will be held next year.

The weather department has predicted rains in four districts in Kerala where heavy downpour some 10 days ago killed more than 20 people in landslides and flash floods.

Reliance Jio has said 11 million subscribers leaving the network in the second quarter was an accounting correction and the loss had no impact on its financial performance.

