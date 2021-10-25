- BNPL players hawk nearly $8 billion in credit to a wide swath of society
- Fiscal deficit likely to stay at budget estimate of 6.8% of GDP in 2021-22
- Meesho charts disruptive strategy, to deliver free in non-tier 1 towns
- Statsguru: Four charts explain how gender-equal are India's elections
- 'The approach to credit underwriting has to change', says Lendingkart CEO
- 'We're at the beginning of a new bull cycle', says Motilal Oswal
- Groww's valuation hits $3 bn as start-up raises $251 mn in Series E round
Live news updates: Rain alert for Kerala, Modi to open UP medical colleges
Live news updates: Army commanders gather in Delhi Monday for a four-day meeting; Reliance Jio explains loss of 11 million subscribers.
A man holds an umbrella and keeps a watch on his grazing cows on a rainy day in Kochi, Kerala , on October 16, 2021. Rains and flooding killed eight people in the state. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Monday to launch a scheme to strengthen medical infrastructure in the country and inaugurate nine medical colleges in a state where assembly elections will be held next year.
The weather department has predicted rains in four districts in Kerala where heavy downpour some 10 days ago killed more than 20 people in landslides and flash floods.
Reliance Jio has said 11 million subscribers leaving the network in the second quarter was an accounting correction and the loss had no impact on its financial performance.
