JUST IN

PM Modi pays tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary
India's approach to Ukraine war will continue to be human-centric: UN envoy
Amit Shah to attend formation day of National Disaster Management Authority
BJP MP Ravi Kishan duped of Rs 3.25 crore, files police complaint
TMS Ep269: Tata group consolidation, festival sales, markets, NASA
Top Headlines: PSBs to hire on monthly basis, Sebi goes to SC, and more
Odisha working towards harnessing tourism potential: CM Naveen Patnaik
Andhra CM calls for promotion of organic milk, boosting veterinary services
No difficulties with Russia on servicing of military equipment: Jaishankar
Must not let current developments jeopardise 2030 Agenda: S Jaishankar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Latest news live updates: Amit Shah to attend NDMA formation day today

From coronavirus case updates to changing world landscape, catch all the latest developments from across the globe

Topics
Today News | Amit Shah | Top 10 headlines

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Amit Shah
Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the 18th Formation Day of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today.
The Home Minister will be the chief guest at the event to be held at Vigyan Bhawan where he will address the gathering of NDMA officers and others. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will also be present at the event. On December 23, 2005, the Government of India enacted the Disaster Management Act which envisaged the creation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), headed by the Prime Minister, and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) headed by respective Chief Ministers, to spearhead and implement a holistic and integrated approach to Disaster Management in India.
The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will hear today pleas challenging the centre's decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in 2016. Five Judge bench headed by Justice Abdul Nazeer will hear the matter tomorrow. Other judges on the bench include Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna. The matter is listed for directions on September 28 2022. Various petitions were filed arising from the decision of the Government of India to demonetise the old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. One of the petitions was filed by Vivek Narayan Sharma. The petition challenged the notification dated November 8, 2016.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 09:30 IST