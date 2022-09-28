Latest news live updates: Amit Shah to attend NDMA formation day today

Union Home Minister will attend the 18th Formation Day of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today.

The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will hear today pleas challenging the centre's decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in 2016. Five Judge bench headed by Justice Abdul Nazeer will hear the matter tomorrow. Other judges on the bench include Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian and BV Nagarathna. The matter is listed for directions on September 28 2022. Various petitions were filed arising from the decision of the Government of India to demonetise the old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. One of the petitions was filed by Vivek Narayan Sharma. The petition challenged the notification dated November 8, 2016.

The Home Minister will be the chief guest at the event to be held at Vigyan Bhawan where he will address the gathering of NDMA officers and others. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will also be present at the event. On December 23, 2005, the Government of India enacted the Disaster Management Act which envisaged the creation of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), headed by the Prime Minister, and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) headed by respective Chief Ministers, to spearhead and implement a holistic and integrated approach to Disaster Management in India.