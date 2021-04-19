LIVE updates: UP Panchayat elections underway; focus on Lucknow, Varanasi

Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections is underway with Covid-19 protocols in place.

The polls are being held for the posts of members of zila panchayats, and kshetra panchayats.

Over 30 million voters will decide the fate of the candidates in 20 districts of the state. Voting started from 7 am and will end at 6 pm .

The second phase assumes significance as state capital Lucknow and Varanasi will go to polls in this round.

Apart from Lucknow and Varanasi, polling will be held in Amroha, Azamgarh, Etawah, Etah, Kannauj, Gonda, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Budaun, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Mainpuri, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lalitpur and Sultanpur districts.

The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

