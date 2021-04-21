Latest news LIVE: US cop Derek Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the US. Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades. The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial ones came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Back home, stringent restrictions are likely to be put in place in Maharashtra for 15 days from Wednesday night to check the spread Covid-19 infections in the state. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce the restrictions on Wednesday.

At a cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, all the ministers demanded a complete lockdown as rising cases have strained health infrastructure in the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh will observe complete lockdown in the city today, while a decision on the weeklong lockdown will be taken on Friday.

On the technology front, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus's Watch will be available at a special launch price of Rs 14,999 in India from today. The smartwatch, which comes with a 46mm round dial with a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display, will be available in midnight black and moonlight silver variants.

