Latest news LIVE: US cop Derek Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
West Bengal Polls LIVE: Huge turnout of women, says EC as polling ends
Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
-
Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that touched off worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the US. Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades. The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial ones came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Back home, stringent restrictions are likely to be put in place in Maharashtra for 15 days from Wednesday night to check the spread Covid-19 infections in the state. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce the restrictions on Wednesday.
At a cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, all the ministers demanded a complete lockdown as rising cases have strained health infrastructure in the state.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh will observe complete lockdown in the city today, while a decision on the weeklong lockdown will be taken on Friday.
On the technology front, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus's Watch will be available at a special launch price of Rs 14,999 in India from today. The smartwatch, which comes with a 46mm round dial with a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display, will be available in midnight black and moonlight silver variants.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU