- LIVE: Nykaa IPO to open today; HC decision on Aryan Khan's bail plea today
- CBI files charge sheet against 15 for causing loss to National Insurance
- Rajasthan ranks 2nd after Karnataka on State Energy Efficiency Index 2020
- Top headlines: Chip shortage may last 2 yrs, NBFCs ready war chest for IPOs
- PM Narendra Modi reaffirms India's focus on free and open Indo-Pacific
- China's new land boundary law is of concern to us, says India
- Explained: What is Pegasus spyware and how much does it cost?
- 'Cannot allow spying': Supreme Court orders probe into Pegasus
- Allahabad HC grants bail to NDPS accused held with 350 kg ganja'
- Clear Air India dues, buy tickets in cash: FinMin tells ministries
LIVE: HC order on Aryan's bail today; PM to attend ASEAN Summit virtually
Bombay High Court will continue hearing on bail applications of Aryan Khan. Mumbai local trains to run at 100% capacity. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
Topics
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to hospital after he got arrested in connection with a drugs case in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend virtually the annual ASEAN-India summit today that will review the status of strategic partnership between the two sides and take stock of progress made in areas of trade and investment, post-Covid-19 economic recovery and connectivity.
The Bombay High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who has been arrested in a drugs case, on Thursday when the NCB will present its arguments.
On the market front, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates online beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share for its initial public offer (IPO) that opens for subscription today.
On the political front, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to hold a meeting in Chandigarh today on the election strategy and preparations ahead of the 2022 Punjab polls. Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Amit Shah to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers' stir against the Centre's three farm laws.
Meanwhile, Central Railway and Western Railway will run suburban services in Mumbai at the 100 per cent capacity of the pre-pandemic level from today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
